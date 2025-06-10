Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,703 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $55,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 1.1%

Leidos stock opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

