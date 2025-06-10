Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sherri Manning Sells 5,657 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) insider Sherri Manning sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $49,781.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,748.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.58.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

