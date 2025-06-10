Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Ronald E. Estes Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Estes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,226.60. This trade represents a 3.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $947.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 609.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

