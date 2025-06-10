GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum Sells 10,677 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $43,668.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
