Lawrence B. Seidman Buys 550 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $19,618.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,674.09. The trade was a 19.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

BWFG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

BWFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

