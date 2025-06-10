Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Benjamin Landry Sells 6,057 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $23,864.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 151,125 shares in the company, valued at $595,432.50. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 1.5%

HCAT stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $289.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 99.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,436,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,686 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 195,525 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,509,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,090,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 1,994,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 861,150 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.