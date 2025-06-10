Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Senior Officer Manjeet Dhillon Sells 49,000 Shares

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Manjeet Dhillon sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$35,280.00.
Wilton Resources Stock Performance
Wilton Resources stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. Wilton Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$47.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.94.
Wilton Resources Company Profile
