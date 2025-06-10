Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Senior Officer Manjeet Dhillon Sells 49,000 Shares

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Manjeet Dhillon sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$35,280.00.

Wilton Resources Stock Performance

Wilton Resources stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. Wilton Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$47.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

