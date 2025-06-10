John Mutch Sells 500 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 0.74. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

