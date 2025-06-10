Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) CFO Elizabeth A. Murray Buys 3,400 Shares

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth A. Murray purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,421.08. The trade was a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barings BDC Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $96,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

