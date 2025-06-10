CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 730,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 126,618 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

