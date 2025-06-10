Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 668 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

