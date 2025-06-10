CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $289,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

