CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Barclays PLC increased its position in ThredUp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 420,012 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 639,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 470,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 450.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 165,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $225,853.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,370.88. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 811,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,099 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDUP opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $905.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.75. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

