CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 47.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

