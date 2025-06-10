Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.86 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

