Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in ASML by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $770.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $696.74 and its 200-day moving average is $712.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

