CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 584,452 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,569,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,791,000 after buying an additional 707,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after buying an additional 7,150,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after buying an additional 9,352,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,921,000 after buying an additional 89,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,058,303.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,499,877. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,687,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.