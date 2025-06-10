Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 879,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

