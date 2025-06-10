Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ META opened at $694.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $589.87 and its 200-day moving average is $616.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.48.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $1,025,052.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,270,242 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

