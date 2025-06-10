Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

LRN opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

