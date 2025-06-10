Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,855,000 after buying an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 690,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 326,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.7%
HDB opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.