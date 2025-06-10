O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,376.22 and last traded at $1,348.10, with a volume of 372224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,377.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,371.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,314.75. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $867,190,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $897,549,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

