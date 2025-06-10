Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.