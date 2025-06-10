Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,774,555. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $135,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,180,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $150,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.