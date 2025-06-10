iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.37 and last traded at $165.93, with a volume of 299535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

