Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 110643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Stories

