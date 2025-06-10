iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.26 and last traded at $125.92, with a volume of 1254721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 212,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

