Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 16010959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,295,000 after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 19.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

