Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Buys 170 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

