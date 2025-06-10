Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 65 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $559.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

