Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMAR opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

