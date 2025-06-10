Range Financial Group LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $555.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AMC Networks Company Profile



AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

