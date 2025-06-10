Courier Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

