CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.23. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

