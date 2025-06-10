Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

