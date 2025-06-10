Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 421 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after acquiring an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5%

STRL stock opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $208.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

