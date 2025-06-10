First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,629 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

