First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,305 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

