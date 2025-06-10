Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.