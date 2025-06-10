Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

