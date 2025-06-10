First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,138 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

