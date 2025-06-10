Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,615,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

