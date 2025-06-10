Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

