Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 914,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

