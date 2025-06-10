Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

