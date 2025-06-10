Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,551 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

