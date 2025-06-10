PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $61,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

