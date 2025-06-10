Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Humana by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after acquiring an additional 550,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.23.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.48.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

