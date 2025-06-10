Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Vested Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0%

ESGD stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

