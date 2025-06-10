Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

